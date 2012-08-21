CHRIS CHRISTIE: Todd Akin's 'Legitimate Rape' Remark Was 'Absolutely Asinine'

Photo: Getty

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie did not mince words in condemning Missouri Republican Senate candidate Todd Akin today for his recent remark suggesting victims of “legitimate rape” are not at risk for pregnancy. “It was absolutely asinine, ridiculous statement by the congressman. It’s reprehensible,” Christie told reporters at a press conference in Asbury Park Monday. “He should be ashamed of himself.”



Christie joins a growing chorus of Republicans who have criticised Akin’s remarks, and suggested the six-term congressman drop out of the Senate race.

Akin has apologized for his comment, but said Monday that he plans to stay in the race.

