Chris Christie Is On The Cover Of TIME As The 'Master Of Disaster'

Fresh off a big 2012 that saw him rise to national prominence in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is on the cover of TIME magazine this week and dubbed “The Master of Disaster.”



The cover comes as Christie’s approval ratings continue to stay sky-high as he prepares to run for re-election this year. A new Fairleigh Dickinson poll found that 73 per cent of New Jersey voters approve of the job he’s doing as governor. That includes an astounding 62 per cent of Democrats.

Here’s a look at the cover:

Photo: Time Magazine

