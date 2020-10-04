Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped Trump with debate prep this week, has tested positive for COVID-19

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for COVID-19.

Christie, who helped Trump with debate prep with week, tweeted his diagnosis on Saturday.

He thanked supporters for checking in on his health and said he will be seeking medical attention.

Christie, 58, spent time with President Donald Trump this week before he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” Christie tweeted. “I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

Trump, who is hospitalized with symptoms of the virus, travelled to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday, hours before he and Melania Trump tested positive.

Christie has said he didnt attend Thursday’s event, but did spend time with the president preparing him for Tuesday’s debate with Joe Biden on Tuesday.

In an interview with week with ABC’s “Good Morning America,”Christie said that nobody was wearing masks during debate prep.

“I was at the White House from Saturday afternoon through lunchtime on Tuesday, on and off during those days. I was tested every day I went to the White House,” Christie said in the interview.

Christie said there were about five or six people helping with debate prep, including Trump’s personal lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

