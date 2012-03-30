CHRIS CHRISTIE: I'll Be 'Much More Ready' To Run For President In 2016

Photo: AP

New Jersey Governor Christie told Oprah Winfrey today that he’ll be “much more ready” to make a White House bid in 2016 — suggesting that he doesn’t think much of his new pal Mitt Romney’s chances this time around. In an interview that will air tonight on Oprah’s OWN network, Christie told the talk show host that a lot of factors will determine whether he’ll run for president in the next election.



“In terms of me, I’ll be much more ready four years from now,” Christie said, according to NJ.com. “”There’s nothing more unattractive than getting there and feeling like you’re not ready.”

Christie’s decision not to run in 2012 disappointed many in the GOP elite who had openly hoped that the pugnacious governor would be the party’s nominee. Since endorsing Romney in the fall, Christie has been a marquee surrogate for the campaign, but he has done little to quell chatter of a possible last-minute 2012 candidacy or a 2016 White House bid.

