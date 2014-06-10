Chris Christie's Top Spokesman Would Like To Know Why Reporters Talk About His Boss On MSNBC

AP Michael Drewniak

Michael Drewniak, the press secretary for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, has some questions about the coverage of his boss on cable news. He turned to a reporter’s Facebook page to get the answers.

On Monday evening Angela Delli Santi, a political reporter with the Associated Press who covers the New Jersey posted a picture on Facebook showing an appearance she made earlier that day on MSNBC’s “Hardball.” Delli Santi had appeared on the show to discuss testimony Christie’s chief of staff, Kevin O’Dowd, gave to the New Jersey Legislature’s committee dedicated to investigating the so-called “Bridgegate” scandal on Monday. Shortly after 10 p.m., Drewniak added a comment on Delli Santi’s post.

“What is it with the willingness of New Jersey reporters covering Gov Christie — ‘impartially’ every day in the State House — going on MSNBC almost exclusively? Anyone? Just curious,” Drewniak wrote.

MSNBC has covered Bridgegate extensively in recent months. The scandal relates to lane closures on the George Washington Bridge last September that led to days of gridlock in the town of Fort Lee, N.J. Some Democrats have said the closures were ordered by Christie’s allies to retaliate against Fort Lee’s mayor for declining to endorse Christie’s re-election bid last year. Christie has repeatedly denied having any knowledge of the lane closures or involvement with them.

Drewniak, who has a reputation for using rather colourful language, was subpoenaed to testify before the Bridgegate committee last month. O’Dowd’s testimony on Monday potentially contradicted a detail from Drewniak about when the press secretary first learned a former official had allegedly told Christie about the lane closures.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Delli Santi had not posted any response to Drewniak However, T.J. Helmstetter, a campaign operative, weighed in on the comment thread.

“Probably because MSNBC is covering Governor Christie and his staff’s legal and ethical wrongdoings most doggedly and fairly,” Helmstetter wrote.

Neither Drewniak or Delli Santi replied to messages from Business Insider about their Facebook exchange. View the messages below.

Full Disclosure: Business Insider Politics Editor Hunter Walker has made multiple appearances on MSNBC to discuss Christie and “Bridgegate.”

