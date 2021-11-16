Chris Christie said he’d run against Trump again, and threw in a dig during a ‘Daily Show’ appearance

Chris Christie speaks to Trevor Noah during an appearance on ‘The Daily Show.’ Comedy Central / The Daily Show

Chris Christie said he’d run against Donald Trump again.

Christie made the remarks during a Monday interview with Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show.”

Christie then took a swipe at Trump: “We’re not talking about Dwight Eisenhower here.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he’d run against former President Donald Trump again during an interview with “The Daily Show” on Monday.

“Sure,” the failed 2016 presidential candidate said when Trevor Noah asked if he’d run against Trump.

Noah then told a crewmember to put the camera on Christie’s face and asked him again, to which the former governor replied “Yes.”

Christie said he doesn’t feel pressured to avoid running against Trump and tossed in a dig at the former president.

“We’re not talking about Dwight Eisenhower here,” he said, referring to the former Republican president and ex-war general.

Christie ran unsuccessfully against Trump in a crowded 2016 primary field but became a close adviser to the president during his one term in office, even coaching Trump for a presidential debate with Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

But since Trump was defeated, Christie has distanced himself from the GOP standard-bearer.

During the interview, Noah grilled Christie about his relationship with Trump.

Christie told Noah he can’t support Trump if he continues to talk about the 2020 election being stolen.

“I can’t support anybody who winds up saying that ‘our democracy didn’t work,'” Christie said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.