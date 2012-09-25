CHRIS CHRISTIE: 'If The Election Were Going To Be Held Tomorrow, That Would Be A Problem'

AP



New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who gave the keynote speech at the Republican National Convention late last month, admitted Monday that Republican nominee Mitt Romney had a “bad week” and implicitly urged him to turn things around quickly. “We had a bad week — if the election were going to be held tomorrow that would be a problem, but there’s a lot of ground to cover in the next 42 days,” Christie told reporters in Long Branch, N.J., via Bloomberg. “I don’t think we need to overreact on this.”

Christie, who was once considered a top candidate for Romney’s vice presidential nomination, went on to explain that one bad week does not make a campaign — especially one that’s been going on as long as Romney’s has.

“The guy’s been campaigning for president for six years, he had a bad week, OK. I mean, I think all of us sitting around, we’ve had bad weeks. Do we want our entire life judged on one bad week? I don’t think so,” Christie said.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that a record number of early ballots are expected to be cast this election, and that process has already begun. Early ballots could account for as much as 35 to 40 per cent of all votes cast in the election.

Last week, Romney struggled through one of the most damaging weeks of his campaign after remarks from a fundraiser leaked on the website Mother Jones.

