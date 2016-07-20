Chris Christie 'presents the case' against Hillary Clinton as RNC crowd chants 'lock her up'

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chris Christie at the Republican National Convention.

The FBI and the Department of Justice may have cleared Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing in her handling of classified information, but New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie summarized Clinton’s conduct in one word: Guilty.

In a speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Christie barely mentioned the man he was there to support, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Instead, he promised to “present the case” against former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, claiming that she was “guilty” of possessing “awful judgment” while defining US foreign policy as secretary of state.

“In Libya and Nigeria: guilty. In China and Syria: guilty. In Iran and Russia and Cuba: guilty,” Christie said.

The governor also aggressively criticised her handling of classified information while serving in the Obama administration, characterising it as “selfish.”

“So as to Hillary Clinton, the charge of putting herself ahead of America. Guilty or not guilty?” Christie said.

Christie also argued that Clinton’s persona was “a sham meant to obscure all the facts,” and that a Clinton presidency promised “all the failure of the Obama years with less charm and more lies.”

But as the governor’s speech continued, he was increasingly forced to pause as the crowd began repeatedly chanting “lock her up,” referring to Clinton.

“Alright, alright, we’re getting there. Give me a few minutes — we’ll get there,” Christie said, smiling.

“Oh we’re not done yet,” he added when the crowd interrupted him a second time. “The indictment isn’t complete.”

