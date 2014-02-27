This May Be The Most Brutal Poll Number Yet For Chris Christie

A new poll shows New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is suffering from the backlash of the scandal growing scandal surrounding his administration among national Republican voters.

According to the new CBS/New York Times poll released Wednesday, just 31 per cent of Republicans say they want Christie to run for president in 2016. On the other hand, 41 per cent of Republicans nationwide say they do not want him to run.

Christie’s numbers are, by far, the worst among theoretical Republican presidential candidates. The splits among Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (41 per cent say they want him to run, 27 per cent don’t), Sen. Rand Paul (39 per cent who back him compared to 21 per cent who don’t), Sen. Marco Rubio (32 per cent to 1 per cent 5), and Sen. Ted Cruz (24 per cent to 15 per cent) indicate they’re faring much better with the Republican base.

Christie scores somewhat better among self-identified Independent voters — 28 per cent say they want him to run, while 34 per cent don’t. However, that’s the fourth-best split among the five theoretical Republican candidates, ahead of only Bush. Furthermore, a Quinnipiac poll released last month indicated Christie’s standing among independents slipped in the wake of the scandal.

The new poll is just the latest in a long line of setbacks to Christie’s personal image following the George Washington Bridge scandal that has dominated national headlines over the past two months.

Recent polls have also shown that his image in his home state is suffering in the midst of the revelations members of his administration were involved in the decision to close access lanes onto the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, N.J., last year. A new Monmouth University poll released Monday showed Christie’s approval rating in New Jersey dipping below 50% for the first time since 2011. Some garden State Democrats have alleged the decision to close the lanes was an attempt to take revenge on Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich for declining to endorse Christie’s re-election bid.

