WOW: Chris Christie Tells NJ Voter 'It's None Of Your Business' During Live PBS Show

Last night New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared on the local PBS-NPR call-in show On The Line and…wow.

Christie has a reputation for being a straight talker and if you watch this clip you will see why.

During the show one New Jersey voter (I can’t tell by the clip whether they were off-site or whether the clip was recorded) asked Christie what gave him the right to cut funding to public school when he had opted to send his kids to private school.

Here is Christie’s response:

It’s none of your business. I don’t ask you where you send your kids to school. I pay $38,000 in taxes for public schools that we don’t utilise. We believe, we have decided as parents we believe a religious education should be part of our children’s education. Third, I, as governor, am responsible for every child in this state, not just my own. The decisions i make are to improve the educational opportunities. With all due respect, it’s none of your business.

It’s none of your business!

Now imagine was a presidential press might be like if Christie successfully makes a run in 2016. Video below.



