Everyone's Raving About NJ Governor Chris Christie's Surprise Appearance On Saturday Night Live

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie made a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live during the Weekend Update with Seth Meyer.
Christie talked about the situation post-Sandy, while taking jabs at himself.
Just this week during a press conference, Christie jokingly refused to respond to a question about the Hostess bankruptcy for fear of being the target of jokes on SNL.
Watch the video here:
