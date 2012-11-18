Everyone's Raving About NJ Governor Chris Christie's Surprise Appearance On Saturday Night Live

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie made a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live during the Weekend Update with Seth Meyer.



Christie talked about the situation post-Sandy, while taking jabs at himself.

Just this week during a press conference, Christie jokingly refused to respond to a question about the Hostess bankruptcy for fear of being the target of jokes on SNL.

Watch the video here:





