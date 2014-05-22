Chris Christie Accuses Obama Of 'Unwillingness To Take Responsibility'

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s biggest complaint about Barack Obama is apparently the president’s refusal to take responsibility for his own mistakes.

According to NJ.com, Christie, the leader of the Republican Governors Association, was asked Wednesday “to elaborate on what he believes are President Obama’s biggest failures” at an RGA event in New York City.

“Failed leadership and an unwillingness to take responsibility for what happens on your watch,” Christie replied. “People don’t expect any of us up on this stage to be perfect.”

“What they do expect is when something does go wrong on your watch you’re going to take responsibility for it and fix it,” he added.

Christie, a potential presidential candidate in 2016, is still fighting to recover from the so-called Bridgegate scandal where his administration has been accused of causing a massive traffic jam to retaliate against a mayor who declined to endorse his re-election bid last year. Christie fired one of his staffers in response and conducted his own investigation that declared him innocent of any involvement in the gridlock.

At the same event, Christie was also asked if he had any plans to step down from his RGA leadership post.

“Yeah, no,” Christie said.

According to NJ.com, Christie’s answer came “with a smirk.”

