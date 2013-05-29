Here Is The Stuffed Teddy Bear That Chris Christie Won For Obama Today

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie won a stuffed teddy bear for President Barack Obama while the duo toured the Jersey Shore boardwalk as a break from surveilling the recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.



From the White House pool report:

The party then moved to an arcade called “TouchDown Fever” to try and win a stuffed bear by tossing a football through a tire. Obama tried and missed a few times. Christie then threw the ball through the tire, on his first and only try. Obama gave him a high five ending in a clasp. And said, “That’s because he’s running for office.” The guy behind the counter gave Obama a “Chicago” bear.

Here’s Obama proudly displaying his Chicago Bears teddy bear:

