This Brutal Cover Of The NY Daily News Pulls No Punches Against Chris Christie

Embattled New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie embarked on an “apology tour” on Thursday morning amid scandal over a decision to close access lanes onto the George Washington Bridge in an alleged act of political retribution — but he sure didn’t convince the editors of The New York Daily News.

Calling his denial of wrongdoing “a load of bull,” the Daily News opens its editorial with this, which is also on the cover:

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s one-hour-and-40-seven-minute, self-serving, self-pitying display of contrition on Thursday was a climactic act in a brazen cover-up that threatens to further unravel his political career.

The issue hits newstands Friday, but the article is online now at the Daily News website.

