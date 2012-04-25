Chris Christie Delivered A Brutal, Awesome Farewell To The New Jersey Nets Before Their Last Game Ever

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie doesn’t have any tears for the New Jersey Nets or their fans.



Before their last home game before moving to Brooklyn last night, Christie bashed the franchise and refused to beg them to say.

“I’m not going to the Nets game tonight and my message to the Nets is ‘goodbye.’ If you don’t want to stay, we don’t want you.”

“Good riddance, see ya later” he added, before expressing hope that another NBA team would move to Newark.

Here’s the video (via Grantland):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

