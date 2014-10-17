Chris Christie's Family Doesn't All Support His Presidential Campaign

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s (R) family isn’t sure they want him to run for president in 2016.

Christie, who has said his family’s input will be one of the main factors determining whether he launches a campaign, explained Wednesday evening that the ages of his children — from oldest to youngest: Andrew, Sarah, Patrick, and Bridget — strongly influenced whether or not they wanted him to run.

“Andrew would be graduated from college. So he’s like, ‘Hey, why not? Good for me.’ Sarah would be in the middle of college — not so much in favour. [She doesn’t like] the whole idea of Secret Service agents living in your dorm,” Christie said between taking questions on his regular “Ask the Governor” radio segment on New Jersey 101.5 .

Christie joked that his daughter’s objections to his potential White House bid actually might encourage him to run.

“By the way, one of the biggest motivating factors for me actually considering this is to have 24-hour surveillance on my daughter,” he quipped. “It would be great.”

Patrick, Christie said, turned against the potential presidential campaign when he found out he’d have to switch high schools after the hypothetical 2016 victory.

“He said, ‘Well I’d be able to keep going to my school, right?’ I’m like, ‘Well no. We’d have to move to the White House — in Washington. And your school is in New Jersey. You pretty much have to come with us.’ That pretty much put him off. He’s off the bandwagon now,” Christie recalled.

As for his youngest child, 11-year-old Bridget, she mostly just groans when the presidential race topic comes up, Christie said.

Watch the full “Ask the Governor” show below. The 2016 discussion begins 48 minutes in.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.