Chris Christie Is Launching A Media Blitz To Crush Rick Santorum

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been hitting the airwaves this week, making a plug for Mitt Romney, his candidate of choice, and sowing doubts about the latest Republican upstart Rick Santorum.



Appearing on the morning news shows for the second day in a row Thursday, Christie slammed Santorum’s debate performance and said that the former Pennsylvania Senator is “not ready” to be president.

“I think Senator Santorum had an awful night,” Christie said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “He’s talking about, well, ‘I’m a team player, it’s against my principles, but I voted for it.’ This is why you don’t want somebody who has been inside the Beltway that long, who has been a Member of Congress and had no other experience in his life other than that.”

Later, on Fox and Friends, he added: “What you really saw last night is Senator Santorum is just not ready. I don’t think he was ready to feel the heat he felt last night.”

The comments come one day after Christie told ABC News that Santorum’s 2008 Satan rantings are fair game in the 2012 campaign, criticising the former Senator for dismissing the remarks as a “joke.”

“I think anything that you say as a presidential candidate is relevant,” Christie said Wednesday. “It is by definition relevant — you are asking to be the President of the United States.”

The outspoken Republican Governor continues his media blitz on the Sunday shows this weekend, part of an all-hands-on-deck effort by the Romney team to quash Santorum before the Michigan and Arizona primaries next week.

Christie has emerged as one of Romney’s most effective surrogates, although there is still some wishful thinkers hoping he will make last-minute White House bid. Christie categorically denies that this is an option.

Still, his interviews this week have notably strayed from campaign topics — an indication that Christie is also using the platform to build a political identity away from the campaign. Earlier this week, Christie attracted the attention of the White House earlier this week, when he suggested Warren Buffett “should just write a check and shut up.” And on Morning Joe this morning, he got in a a feisty shouting match over his veto of New Jersey’s same-sex marriage bill.

