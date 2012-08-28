Chris Christie: Mitt Romney 'Wishes He Could Take Back' His Birther Joke

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday that Mitt Romney wishes he could take back a joke he made Friday on the campaign trail about President Obama’s birth certificate.



“I think if he had to do it over again, he wouldn’t make the joke,” Christie told Matt Lauer on NBC’s “Today” show. “But you know what? When you’re on camera 12, 14 hours a day ,and you’re out at big rallies and you’re just going off the cuff, there are going to be times when you’re going to say stuff you wish you could take back. Believe me, Matt. I could put together a catalogue for you of things I wish I could take back.”

Christie added: “If you get a chance to talk to Gov. Romney, I think he will tell you he wishes he could take that one back.”

Romney caused a bit of a stir Friday when he made an off-hand reference to Obama’s birth certificate, a touchy subject over the course of president’s term.

“I love being home, where the both of us were born,” Romney said of he and his wife, Ann, while campaigning in Michigan.

“No one’s ever asked to see my birth certificate. They know this is the place where we were born and raised!” Romney said.

Romney later said it was “not a swipe” at the president and that he was only trying to inject a bit of humour into the campaign. The Obama campaign didn’t see it the same way, tying Romney to other notorious “birthers” and releasing a video that slammed him as a potential “Birther-in-Chief.”

Christie, though, dismissed that Romney had any “birther” perceptions of the president.

“He has been the clearest and most affirmative of all the Republican candidates who were running for this nomination in saying he didn’t think that was an issue, and that he believes the president was born here in the United States and that it shouldn’t be discussed,” Christie said.

