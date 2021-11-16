Chris Christie says Melania Trump called him every day when he was hospitalized with COVID-19, while Trump was trying to make sure he wouldn’t blame him

Donald Trump and Chris Christie. IM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Chris Christie said there was a big difference between how former President Donald Trump and the former first lady Melania Trump treated him when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 last October.

Christie told “The View” on Monday that Melania “called me every day that I was in the ICU, first thing in the morning, to see how I was doing. And then would call my wife after that to see if she needed anything.”

Watch him speak here:

He said that this was very different to how Trump reacted.

He said it was “a real contrast between the couple.”

In his new book, an excerpt of which was published in The New York Times, Christie said Trump called to make sure he wouldn’t be blamed for the infection. Trump was also in the hospital with COVID-19 at the time, Christie said.

“Are you going to say you got it from me?” Christie said Trump asked him, according to the book.

Christie also told “The View” that Trump asked him how he was feeling, and that Trump, who also had an active COVID-19 infection at the time, asked: “How do tough guys like us get this?”

“What he was most concerned about was that I wasn’t gonna blame him,” Christie said.