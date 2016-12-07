Chris Christie has the lowest approval rating of any governor in the last 20 years

Chris Christie, the embattled Republican governor of New Jersey, has the lowest approval rating for a state governor ever measured by the Quinnipiac University Poll.

A whopping 77% of New Jersey voters disapprove of the job Christie is doing as governor, according to the poll, while only 19% of voters approve. It’s the lowest approval rating since Quinnipiac began formally polling voters in 1994.

Further, 71% of voters said that Christie is not “honest and trustworthy,” and 67% said that Christie “does not care about their needs or problems.”

Christie — once a rising star in the Republican party — had his reputation tarnished after he was linked to the Bridgegate scandal, where his aides were convicted of orchestrating the closure of three lanes on the George Washington bridge in an apparent act of political retribution in 2013.

Two former aides of Christie’s, Bridget Anne Kelly and Bill Baroni, were found guilty on counts of wire fraud and conspiracy for their role in the scandal.

While Christie hasn’t been charged with any crime, 71% of New Jersey voters said that he knew his aides were orchestrating Bridgegate, and 56% of voters said he should be investigated further.

Though Christie was one of the first mainstream Republicans to back Donald Trump’s campaign for president, 69% of New Jersey voters say that he shouldn’t be offered a role in Trump’s administration.

Christie was the head of Trump’s transition effort until November 11, when Mike Pence, the vice-president-elect, took over after reports of clashes among the team.

The governor has also indicated that he will finish serving his second term, ending in January 2018. He’s also reportedly expressed interest in taking over for Reince Priebus as the Republican National Committee chair.

“This could be a long final year for Gov. Christie,” said assistant poll director Maurice Carroll in a press release.

