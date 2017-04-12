Chris Christie is now the least popular governor in America

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is now the least popular governor in the US, a poll released Tuesday found.

The poll, conducted by Morning Consult, found that Christie’s disapproval rating stands at 71%. Just 25% of New Jerseyans polled approve of their state’s governor.

Christie’s disapproval rating jumped 3 percentage points since September, the last time Morning Consult conducted the poll, while his approval rating dipped by 4 percentage points. He leapfrogged Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy and Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to claim the title of least popular governor.

It’s the continuation of a dismal polling trend for Christie, who found himself embroiled in the Bridgegate scandal during his second term in office, which ends early next year. In June, a Monmouth University poll found Christie’s approval rating reaching an all-time low, standing at a dreadful 27%. A total of 63% of respondents disapproved of the job the governor is performing.

A Republican presidential candidate-turned-top surrogate for now-President Donald Trump during last year’s campaign, Christie found himself shut out of a top White House job after Trump’s stunning November victory.

After Christie, Brownback, and Malloy, the list of the top five most unpopular governors is rounded out by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Alaska Gov. Bill Walker. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is the most liked in the country, followed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, and South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

Morning Consult polled more than 85,000 registered voters between January and March for the survey.

