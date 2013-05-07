Chris Christie Secretly Had Lap Band Stomach Surgery To Rapidly Lose Weight

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s weight is frequently the butt of jokes or criticism, to which he responds with good humour. It’s occasionally cited as holding back a potential presidential run. But now, he’s told the New York Post that he had lap band stomach surgery on February 16th in an effort to quickly lose weight.



He says he agreed to the surgery at the urging of his friends and family, and because he’s looking out for his children.

He says its not about a Presidential Run though, telling the Post “It’s so much more important than that.”

Christie even turned to advice from Jets coach Rex Ryan, who underwent similar surgery and lost over 100 pounds.

