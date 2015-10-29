Two Republican heavyweights are in danger of missing the next debate

Two heavyweight Republican governors and presidential candidates are teetering on the brink of missing out on the next Republican debate.

On Tuesday, Fox Business laid out the terms of the fourth Republican presidential debate, set to be held on November 10.

To qualify, candidates need to top 2.5% in an average of the four latest national polls through November 4.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) would not qualify for the debate, as he averages 2% support, according to the latest four national polls tracked in the Real Clear Politics average.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), whose late entry into the presidential race helped bump former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) from the main stage in the first GOP debate, would qualify for the Fox Business debate. But he would not have any room to spare — he currently averages 2.5% on the nose.

If either Christie or Kasich dips below the threshold, they will still likely qualify for the so-called “undercard” debate. That lower-tier debate is again shaping up to feature Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pennsylvania), and former New York Gov. George Pataki (R), who will all participate on the secondary stage in Wednesday night’s CNBC-sponsored debate.

A crowded field and an anti-establishment fervor has seemingly taken a bite out of both campaigns’ support.

Christie’s support has steadily dropped all year in nationwide polls, amid a tumultuous past two years. And despite experiencing a bump in the polls following his announcement and a warmly received first debate performance, Kasich has also lost steam. A recent Monmouth University poll found him garnering just 1% among likely Republican voters nationwide.

Politico reported that Fox Business and the Republican National Committee agreed to keep the terms of the debate similar to Wednesday night’s CNBC debate. The decision comes after front-runners Donald Trump and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson threatened to boycott the CNBC debate if the network didn’t include opening and closing statements.

The Fox Business debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, airs at 9 p.m. ET on November 10.

