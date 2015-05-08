Chris Christie says people are attacking Tom Brady because he's 'great-looking' and 'wealthy beyond imagination'

Embattled New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) in his corner.

On Thursday, the likely presidential candidate was in New Hampshire, where he was repeatedly asked about Brady’s “DeflateGate” scandal.

Christie, who is currently facing allegations he and his allies intentionally caused a traffic jam to attack a political rival, mused that “it’s really interesting to note that people in public life wind up becoming targets for various reasons.” The governor theorised some of the quarterback’s critics “just want to take a shot at Tom Brady because it seems Tom Brady’s life is just almost too perfect. “

“So here’s Tom Brady: great-looking guy, wealthy beyond imagination, he’s married to Gisele Gisele Bündchen, and four Super Bowls,” Christie explained.

A new report released Wednesday indicated Brady and his team most likely broke National Football League rules by intentionally deflating their footballs in an AFC title game. But Christie, a staunch supporter of the Dallas Cowboys, said Brady was probably telling the truth when he said he was unaware the footballs were deflated. (Though Christie is not a fan of the team, he was campaigning in New Hampshire, which is Patriots country.)

Christie also said he was unimpressed with the NFL’s report.

“It doesn’t seem all that conclusive to me. It seems a lot of ‘probably’s’ and ‘maybes.’ I think that Tom Brady will be able to tell his story when thinks feels it’s appropriate to tell it. But in the end, I quite frankly think to have this story leading the national news, with everything else going on in the world, is kind of silly,” Christie said. “I have no reason to believe that he lied or cheated.”

Christie also said Brady “is one of the great athletes of our times” and “one of the great champions of our time.”

