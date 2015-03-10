Chris Christie is in a 'deep hole'

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pauses while being interviewed onstage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbour in Maryland February 26, 2015.

The numbers do not look good for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R).

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll of the likely 2016 Republican presidential primary that was released on Monday found Christie with some of the highest opposition of the GOP field. In a writeup of the poll, the Wall Street Journal said this means Christie would begin the race in a “deep hole.”

The poll showed 57% of Republican voters could not see themselves supporting Christie. Only one other potential GOP candidate, reality television star and businessman Donald Trump, was worse off in this category with about 74% of Republicans saying they could not see themselves supporting him.

Along with the fact so many Republicans seem to have ruled out backing Christie, only 32% of voters polled indicated they could see themselves backing Christie in the 2016 GOP primary.

This put him behind Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Dr. Ben Carson, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, and Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal. The only potential candidates who had less support than Christie in the poll were Trump, businesswoman Carly Fiorina, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina).

