Chris Christie Is Going To Defy The Federal Government And Allow Sports Gambling In New Jersey

Photo: AP

Chris Christie is a bold governor. In an effort to juice the casino and tourism industry in his state, along with the state’s own coffers, Chris Christie is going to legalise sports betting, according to the Washington Post.



The trick is this: the federal government still has a ban on it in all but four states.

“If someone wants to stop us, then let them try to stop us,” Christie said.

He is practically daring the Obama administration (or any future one) to go after him, “Am I expecting there may be legal action taken against us to try to prevent it? Yes.”

This has been in the works for a while now. New Jersey held a non-binding referendum on it, and sports betting was approved 2-1 by the public.

But there is one catch. None of the 12 casinos and four racetracks in New Jersey want to invest a lot of money building a sports-book operation if it is vulnerable to being shut down by the federal government, or if suddenly their licenses in other states are revoked.

