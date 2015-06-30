Chris Christie is a liar, says NJ reporter who followed him for 14 years

AP/Jim Cole New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R).

Chris Christie’s local newspaper really doesn’t like him.

The Star Ledger, the biggest paper in New Jersey, has been blasting Christie left and right.

A few weeks ago it warned the country Christie’s blustering ways would lead to World War III if he was elected president. On Monday it blasted him for his “failure to lead” on public transit, which is important for New Jersey’s economic health.

And now, Tom Moran, who covered Christie for 14 years, nukes him in a column. Moran says Christie is a liar:

Most Americans don’t know Chris Christie like I do, so it’s only natural to wonder what testimony I might offer after covering his every move for the last 14 years. Is it his raw political talent? No, they can see that. Is it his measurable failure to fix the economy, solve the budget crisis or even repair the crumbling bridges? No, his opponents will cover that if he ever gets traction. My testimony amounts to a warning: Don’t believe a word the man says. … Don’t misunderstand me. They all lie, and I get that. But Christie does it with such audacity, and such frequency, that he stands out.

Moran goes on to detail a number of what he calls Christie’s lies. Read his full column here.

In NJ, Christie has a 30% approval rating. Part of his appeal as a Republican candidate is that he won in NJ, a left-leaning state. The state is not happy with him, and the reporters there have the knives out for him.

Maybe the national media, and general populace won’t care, but this isn’t the best sign for his fledgling campaign to be the next leader of the United States.

