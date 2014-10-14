Chris Christie: 'I Would Rather Die Than Be In The United States Senate'

Don’t expect New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) to challenge Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) anytime soon.

Speaking at an NAACP event on Saturday, Christie said he would “rather die” than join the U.S. Senate. Christie cited his personality — which is often described by critics as bossy — as proof he wouldn’t fit in the upper chamber of Congress.

“I would rather die than be in the United States Senate. OK?” Christie said to laughs, according to a video published by his office. “I would be bored to death. Could you imagine me banging around that chamber with 99 other people — asking for a motion on the amendment in the subcommittee? Forget it.”

Christie, who is looking at running for president in 2016, jokingly suggested he would commit suicide by jumping into Washington DC’s most famous body of water.

“It would be over everybody. You’d watch me just walk out and walk right into the Potomac River and drown. That would be it,” he said.

Christie made the remarks to argue his record over the next three years will determine his legacy in New Jersey because he is term-limited from seeking re-election.

“Believe me — by the way — when I say, ‘I’m never running for public office in New Jersey again,'” Christie said, “I mean I’ll never run for public office in New Jersey again.”

His full speech can be viewed below. Christie comments about the Senate begin roughly 30 minutes in.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t Chris Moody)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.