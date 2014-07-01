CHRIS CHRISTIE: The Huffington Post Raises My Blood Pressure

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Tuesday morning, where he made it very clear his browser homepage isn’t The Huffington Post.

In fact, Christie joked that the left-leaning news site is bad for his blood pressure.

“I try not to do that,” Christie said after being told to go to the site to see how many Americans hold populist views and resent the rich.

“I like to keep my blood pressure at a reasonable level,” he added.

Christie’s cardiologist in 2013 gave the Republican governor and potential presidential candidate a clean bill of health.

