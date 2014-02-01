Chris Christie Showed Up For Howard Stern's Birthday Party Tonight

Little more than an hour after the administration of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) issued a statement rebuking a former Port Authority official’s claims about his role in the George Washington Bridge scandal, Christie showed up at shock jock Howard Stern’s birthday party in New York.

Here’s a photo of Christie introducing Jon Bon Jovi at the birthday party:

Gov. Chris Christie introducing Jon Bon Jovi #Howard pic.twitter.com/JQn1ikgtff

— Stern Show (@sternshow) January 31, 2014

Christie did not take shouted questions from reporters upon his arrival. American Bridge, the left-leaning opposition group, got video:

A lawyer for David Wildstein, the former Port Authority official and Christie ally, said Friday that there was evidence the Governor knew about the closure of lanes onto the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, N.J., as they were happening in September.

In a statement late Friday evening, the Christie administration denied Wildstein’s claims.

“Mr. Wildstein’s lawyer confirms what the Governor has said all along — he had absolutely no prior knowledge of the lane closures before they happened and whatever Mr. Wildstein’s motivations were for closing them to begin with,” Christie’s office said in the statement.

“As the Governor said in a December 13th press conference, he only first learned lanes were closed when it was reported by the press and as he said in his January 9th press conference, had no indication that this was anything other than a traffic study until he read otherwise the morning of January 8th. The Governor denies Mr. Wildstein’s lawyer’s other assertions.”

