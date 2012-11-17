Chris Christie's Reaction To A Question About Twinkies Was Just Perfect

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had a lighthearted moment with reporters at a press conference this afternoon when he was asked about Hostess’ announcement that it will shut down and liquidate.



“This is a setup!” Christie said, jokingly. “I’m not answering questions on Twinkies! No, no, no, no, no. It’s bad enough you got me to say the word Twinkie behind this microphone!”

“I’m on Saturday Night Live enough,” he added.

The governor’s office posted video of the back-and-forth:

