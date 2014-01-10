Chris Christie Has Fired The Staffer Who Sent The Email Calling For 'Traffic Problems In Ft. Lee'

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced at a press conference on Thursday that he has fired his deputy chief of staff Bridget Anne Kelly, who sent the email to a Port Authority official saying it was “time for some traffic problems in Ft. Lee.”

“I terminated her employment because she lied to me,” Christie said.

Emails and text messages released earlier this week show that top members of Christie’s administration were involved in the lane closures on the George Washington Bridge, which caused a week of traffic jams.

Christie insists that he had no idea his staff was involved in the closure of two access lanes onto the bridge from Fort Lee, N.J.

Port Authority officials initially said the lane closures were part of a traffic study, but it now appears that the move was retaliation against the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, who refused to endorse Christie for re-election last year.

