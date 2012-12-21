Chris Christie Gives The Most Prominent Republican Endorsement Yet For Some 'Discussion' On Gun Control

Photo: Comedy Central

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican who has long been a supporter of stricter gun control laws, said that gun control should be part of a “national discussion” in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Newtown, Conn., last Friday.On his weekly radio show “Ask the Governor” on 101.5 FM last night, Christie urged an approach similar to one that has been outlined by President Barack Obama and other lawmakers this week — a “national discussion” on gun control, mental health and the media’s portrayal of violence.



“I think we need to have a large, national discussion … and gun control has to be part of it, too,” Christie said, adding that New Jersey has the second toughest gun laws in the nation. “But anyone who thinks fixing any one of those things solves the problem is kidding themselves. I believe it’s a continuum of all those things.”

He added that he believes mental health, substance abuse and “desensitization” of violence in the media also deserve a place in that discussion. He gave one example of how he and his wife, Mary Pat, do not allow their children to play the video game “Call of Duty.”

Christie is perhaps the most high-profile Republican who has called for some — albeit unspecific — new talk about gun control. It’s significant, because he is viewed as a rising star in the party and a potential presidential candidate in 2016.

Christie’s views on gun control have long been a source of controversy for him within his own party. In 2009, Fox News host Sean Hannity told Christie that it was a “bad idea” to support some of the gun-control measures that had been implemented in his state before he became governor.

