Feds Slap New Jersey Governor With $271 Million Bill For cancelling Tunnel

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has been hit by a $271 million bill for cancelling plans for a New Jersey – New York tunnel, according to the AP (via Gawker).



The bill is for the spending the Federal Transit Administration has already put out on the project.

The due date for the funds: December 24, Christmas Eve.

Seems it is not only Christie that has a sense of humour.

