Over Chris Christie's Objections, Gay Marriage In New Jersey Starts Monday

Though he disagrees with the ruling, a spokesman for Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.) said Friday afternoon that he will cooperate with a New Jersey state Supreme Court ruling that makes gay marriage legal in the state beginning on Monday.

“The Supreme Court has made its determination,” Christie’s press secretary, Michael Drewniak, said in a statement.

“While the Governor firmly believes that this determination should be made by all the people of the State of New Jersey, he has instructed the Department of Health to cooperate with all municipalities in effectuating the order of the Superior Court under the applicable law.”

Christie had asked the state Supreme Court to delay a lower-court order that would begin marriages Monday, until it heard the case in January. The Supreme Court denied that request, in part because the court said the state had “not shown a reasonable probability it will succeed on the merits.” It was a unanimous, 7-0 decision.

New Jersey’s Supreme Court includes one independent, three Democrats and three Republicans, one of whom (Justice Anne Patterson) is a Christie appointee.

“What is the public’s interest in a case like this?” Chief Justice Stuart Rabner wrote in the court’s opinion. “Like Judge Jacobson, we can find no public interest in depriving a group of New Jersey residents of their constitutional right to equal protection while the appeals process unfolds.”

The decision means, at least temporarily, that New Jersey will become the 14th state to allow same-sex marriage. Same-sex marriage is also legal in the District of Columbia.

