Gawker Is Taking Chris Christie To Court To Find Out Exactly What His 'Relationship' Is With FOX Head Roger Ailes

Gawker is suing the Governor of New Jersey.



The site is going to court today to force the Governor’s office to release any correspondence he may have had with Fox News head Roger Ailes.

Why?

Gawker reporter John Cook — who frequently files FOIA requests — thinks that there is evidence Ailes, head of the most successful news channel in the country, is surreptitiously advising Chris Christie.

From the NYT:

The lawsuit has its origins [Gabriel Sherman’s terrific] New York magazine story in May which reported that Mr. Ailes had called Mr. Christie and “encouraged him to jump into the race” for president earlier this year….In an interview with The Daily Beast weeks later, Mr. Ailes denied urging Mr. Christie to run, but acknowledged having dinner with him last summer.

By then, Mr. Cook had already sent a request to Mr. Christie’s office for any letters, logs of phone calls or records of meetings between Mr. Ailes and Mr. Christie. Mr. Cook asserted that that communications trail should be available under the state’s open public records act, but in mid-June, Mr. Christie’s office said that the records, if they exist, would be exempt upon “executive privilege and well-settled case law.”

Cook took that denial to mean that Ailes is functioning as a political adviser to Christie. Gawker, with the help of the ACLU, is taking Christie’s office to court to either get his hands on the correspondence or force Christie’s office to explain why they are confidential.

Presumably Christie’s default ‘mind your own business’ position won’t past muster this time around.

