Chris Christie Has Begun His Apology Tour In Fort Lee

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has arrived in Fort Lee, N.J., where he will embark on an “apology tour” of sorts.

Christie is in Fort Lee to apologise to Mayor Mark Sokolich (D) and the town’s residents, one day after disclosures that top aides were involved in a decision to close a pair of access lanes onto the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee.

Sokolich had initially asked Christie to refrain from visiting today, but he soon relented that position.

“We had a very good and productive meeting,” Christie said after more than a half hour inside the mayor’s office. He signed autographs as he left the building.

At an hour-plus-long press conference earlier in the day, Christie disavowed any knowledge of or involvement in the issue. He said he was “embarrassed,” “humiliated,” and “heartbroken” that his former deputy chief of staff, Bridget Kelly (who he fired today), had “betrayed” him.

Christie also attempted to dispel charges that the lanes from Fort Lee onto the George Washington Bridge were closed as an act of political revenge on Sokolich, who had refused to endorse Christie for re-election. Christie said that he had not dealt extensively with Sokolich, and that he was not seeking his endorsement.

Here’s Christie arriving at the mayor’s office this afternoon:





