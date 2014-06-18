Chris Christie Explains His Epic Dance Moves

New Jersey Gov. Christie has an explanation for his awkward-slash-amazing “Tonight Show” dance performance with Jimmy Fallon: He had to “go big or go home.”

Christie, a potential 2016 Republican presidential contender, stunned many observers — including Business Insider — with a “Evolution of Dad Dancing” segment Thursday that featured a series of intentionally embarrassing moves, including “The Lawnmower.”

Christie explained the performance on the radio Monday evening and partially attributed it to his personal rapport with Fallon.

“I’ve been on Jimmy’s show a number of times,” Christie told Townsquare Media radio host Eric Scott. “We always have a good time together. I like him a lot personally. And so he makes me feel very comfortable.”

As you can see in the gif on the left, Christie most certainly made himself very comfortable.

“When someone makes you comfortable they talk you into doing some things you might not normally talk yourself into,” Christie added.

Christie went on to tout the virality of the video clip.

“I was sitting with my son Andrew, and I said, ‘Can you believe that? 4.6 million YouTube hits?’ He goes, ‘See Dad? See how many hits you can get if you’re willing to humiliate yourself on national television for five minutes? So the reaction has been really great and I had a lot of fun,'” recalled Christie.

Watch Christie’s Monday radio appearance below. (The dance discussion begins about three minutes in.)

