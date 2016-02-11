Chris Christie looks like he's about to drop out

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is reportedly expected to pull the plug on his presidential campaign after failing to impress in Tuesday night’s New Hampshire primary.

ABC reported Wednesday that Christie is “expected to formally suspend presidential campaign as early as today.”

CNN further reported that details were still being worked out, but the network’s sources indicated that Christie was about to drop out.

And Politico reported that Christie was expected to end his campaign “later on Wednesday.”

Christie had relentlessly campaigned in New Hampshire and was counting on performing strongly there. He ultimately finished sixth, and Republican front-runner Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) were the ones leaving Tuesday’s primary with the most momentum.

As the vote tallies came in, Christie announced to his supporters that he would go home to New Jersey, take a “deep breath,” and evaluate his campaign.

Trump said he actually spoke to Christie Tuesday night. He said Christie was “disappointed” with the results.

“He’s a friend of mine,” the real-estate developer said Wednesday on “Morning Joe.”

“We had a long talk. And he’s a little disappointed because he really did do a great job,” he added. “He did an amazing job during that debate. I was witness to it.”

