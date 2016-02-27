Chris Christie endorses Donald Trump

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie just announced his endorsement of Donald Trump for president at a press conference on Friday.

Trump called the endorsement a “great honour” and said that Christie is a “real standout.”

After a short introduction from Trump, Christie took the stage.

“I am proud to be here to endorse Donald Trump to be president of the United States,” Christie said.

“There is no better fighter than Donald Trump,” Chritie said later. “And he’s going to fight for the American people.”

NOW WATCH: This botched intro was the most entertaining moment of the GOP debate



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.