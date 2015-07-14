Chris Christie says this is the last time he'll answer a question about the Donald Trump controversy

Fox News New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R).

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said Monday that he’s sick of answering questions about real-estate magnate and fellow GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“Listen, we’ve talked about this over and over again. What we should be talking about are all of the significant problems we have in this country,” Christie said in a “Fox & Friends” interview.

“Enough,” he added. “We’ve answered the questions.”

Trump has been at the center of controversy in the presidential race since his June 16 campaign kickoff, during which he raged against the Mexican government for sending “rapists” and other criminals to the US. Some major businesses and Republicans have since condemned Trump’s rhetoric as offensive to Mexican immigrants. But Trump steadfastly insists he’s just telling the truth about crime crossing the border.

The Fox hosts told Christie on Monday that his straight-talk branding should mean he’d be willing to address the Trump controversy. Christie responded by noting he already dismissed Trump’s statements as “inappropriate.”

“This would be the 50th time I’ve answered it now. It’s inappropriate. The comments were inappropriate. Listen: Donald is a friend, I’ve known him for 13 years, and I like him personally. But his comments were inappropriate. That’s now the 50th time I’ve said it. And it’s going to be the last time I say it,” Christie said.

Christie further accused the media of ginning up the Trump controversy while ordinary voters care little about it.

“But seriously, when I’m out there talking to folks, nobody in the real world asks me about this. Nobody,” he said. “But every time I get on a media show, all anybody wants to talk about is Donald Trump.”

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) said last week that he’s also done answering Trump questions.

