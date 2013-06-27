Chris Christie Slams The Supreme Court For Striking Down The defence Of Marriage Act

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said the Supreme Court’s decision striking down the defence of Marriage Act was “wrong,” calling it an example of judicial overreach.



“I don’t think the ruling was appropriate, I think it was wrong,” Christie said on his monthly “Ask the Governor” radio show.

“It’s typical of the problem we see in the New Jersey Supreme Court. The Court, without a basis in standing, substituted their own judgment for the judgment of a Republican Congress and a Democratic President. […] It’s another example of Judicial supremacy.”

The Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision put Christie in an uncomfortable spot. New Jersey allows gay couples to join in civil unions, but does not permit gay marriages.

Last February, Christie vetoed a bill that would have legalized gay marriage in New Jersey, rationalizing that New Jersey already permitted civil unions that were, for many purposes, equivalent to marriage. But the federal government won’t recognise civil unions when extending benefits to gay couples.

If another bill came to his desk, Christie said he would veto it again. However, he said he would be open to a ballot referendum.

“If the people of New Jersey want to amend our Constitution in order to make same-sex marriage legal they have every right to do it, and the only people who can give them that opportunity is the New Jersey State Legislature,” Christie said. “I wouldn’t object to it, but they [Democrats] don’t want to put it on the ballot, and I don’t know why.”

You can watch video of Christie’s comments here.

