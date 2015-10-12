'He's a dog': Chris Christie trashes Dodgers infielder Chase Utley

MSNBC/screengrab New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R).

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is clearly no fan of Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chase Utley.

The Republican presidential candidate called Utley a “dog” Monday morning after his hard slide broke New York Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada’s leg over the weekend.

“He’s a dog. He’s a dog. He tackled the guy. And he’s always been that way,” Christie said on “Morning Joe.”

According to ESPN, Major League Baseball deemed that Utley had done an illegal slide in Saturday night’s game against the Mets. Utley was suspended for two games as a result and but said he would appeal the suspension.

Christie — who labelled himself a “huge Mets fan going all the way back to 1969” — predicted that the team would be fine despite Tejada’s injury.

“They will be OK. The pitching’s unbelievable,” Christie said.

As the people on set continued to discuss various baseball-related topics, “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski tried to interject multiple times.

“OK, can we talk politics? Because it is a Republican presidential candidate,” she noted.

Watch below:

