Chris Christie Doesn't Have An Opinion On Hobby Lobby: 'Who Knows?'

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie isn’t sure whether the U.S. Supreme Court was right in its Monday “Hobby Lobby” ruling limiting the scope of the federal government’s contraception coverage mandate.

“Who knows?” Christie declared when asked about the ruling during a Tuesday morning CNBC “Squawk Box” interview.

Christie, a potential Republican presidential contender in 2016, said it was more important to simply “live” with whatever the high court decides.

“The fact is that when you’re an executive, your Supreme Court makes a ruling and you’ve got to live with it unless you can get the legislative body to change the law or change the Constitution. The point is: Why should I give an opinion as to whether they were right or wrong? At the end of the day, they did what they did. That’s now the law of the land,” he said.

Christie’s neutral stance towards the ruling separates him from several of his potential primary rivals. Senators Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, and Marco Rubio were all quick to issue statements praising the decision for championing the right of religious business owners to refuse providing insurance coverage against their beliefs.

But Christie argued there were more important issues he could be talking about.

“This is the way that you get bogged down in those things. You know what? I don’t think that’s the most central issue that we need to talk about this morning when you look at the challenges that face our country,” he said. “And if I allow people to put me into that box? Then shame on me; I’m not a good politician, I’m not a good leader.”

