Here Are All The New Documents In The Chris Christie George Washington Bridge Scandal

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gives a news conference in Trenton January 9, 2014.

New Jersey lawmakers released a trove of new documents Friday relating to the investigation into the September closure of access lanes onto the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, N.J.

Among the new revelations contained in the documents: officials actually did conduct a traffic study (sort of), the Fort Lee Mayor complained that Port Authority officials were blaming him for the immense surge in traffic that resulted from the lane closures, and Democrats are focusing on a new key question from the revelations.

The documents released in two parts this week, for the first time, reveal that key aides and allies of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were involved in the decisions to close the access lanes. Political opponents have said that the Christie administration did so as an act of political revenge on Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, a Democrat who refused to endorse Christie for re-election.

The documents show that the Christie aides and allies worked to contain the damage behind the scenes. But there is no direct tie to Christie. And once reporters began asking questions, his press secretary, Michael Drewniak, made that clear multiple times, responding this way to inquiries: “For goodness sake. The Governor of the State of New Jersey does not involve himself in traffic studies.”

Here are all 907 pages of documents released on Friday afternoon. They’re in order, starting with pages 1-100:

Christie George Washington Bridge documents

Pages 101-200:

Christie George Washington Bridge documents

Pages 201-300:

Christie George Washington bridge documents

Pages 301-400:

Christie George Washington Bridge documents

Pages 401-500:

Christie George Washington Bridge documents

Pages 501-570:

Christie George Washington Bridge documents

Pages 571-670:

Christie George Washington Bridge documents

Pages 671-800:

Christie George Washington Bridge documents

Pages 801-907:

Christie George Washington Bridge documents

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.