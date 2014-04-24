Chris Christie Did Not Like David Letterman's 'Fat Jokes' About Him

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tweeted a response Wednesday morning after late night host David Letterman mocked him for being “fat.”

Letterman’s joke referenced Christie being named “Father of the Year” by the National Father’s Day Council and noted “‘Father’ contains the word ‘fat.'”

Christie fired back by cheering the fact Letterman is due to be replaced by Stephen Colbert next year and declaring himself a citizen of “Colbert Nation.”

View the governor’s tweet below.

