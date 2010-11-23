Chris Christie Tells The Hilarious Story Of How He Responded To "Death Prayers" E-Mail

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s story of how he responded to the President of the Teachers Union after an e-mail leaked requesting union members pray for his death is truly something.



The Governor talks about how, after the President of the Teachers Union apologized for the actions of a member of the organisation, he was invited to do so in person. Christie then asks the teachers union president why this person has not been fired, or asked to resign.

Definitely worth watching how he handled what might otherwise be seen as an awkward situation.

(via Mish’s Global Economic Trend Analysis)



