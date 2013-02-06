Chris Christie Had A Perfect Response When David Letterman Asked Him How He Feels About Fat Jokes

Photo: CBS

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie shared a doughnut with David Letterman on “The Late Show” Monday night, where Christie told him he was the “healthiest fat guy you’ve ever seen.”Letterman asked Christie how he feels about him, since he has made more than a few jokes at Christie’s expense.



Christie responded by pulling out what looked like a jelly doughnut and eating it on set.

“I didn’t know this was going to be this long,” Christie quipped.

He said he wasn’t bothered by Letterman’s tendency to pick on him. Last summer, his office released a look at Christie “by the numbers,” which dinged Letterman for “327,832” fat jokes. But he said that Letterman’s show was his favourite among the late-night lineup.

“From my perspective, if the joke is funny, I laugh,” Christie said. “Even if it’s about me. If it’s not funny, I don’t laugh. But I’ve never felt like it was anything that really bugged me all that much.”

Christie and Letterman got into a somewhat serious discussion over Christie’s weight, which has come up frequently amid questions about whether it would affect his future political plans. Christie told Letterman that he has both good blood sugar and cholesterol.

It was Christie’s first appearance on “The Late Show.”

Here’s a clip of Christie’s appearance, via CBS:



