WATCH This Hilarious Video Featuring Vice Presidential Hopeful Chris Christie And Superhero Cory Booker

Here’s the new video that every political nerd is laughing at this morning.
It features New Jersey’s resident superhero, Newark Mayor Cory Booker, outdoing Gov. Chris Christie. He saves him from a flat tire. He carries around a spare guitar so Bruce Springsteen can perform. He saves a baby.
Until the end, when Booker’s in Christie’s office, talking to Mitt Romney.
Booker! Christie!
