Chris Christie Exploring Presidential Run

UPDATE: Conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin tweets: “‘absolutely not true’ from knowledgeable member of team Christie on the focus group story.” However…

PREVIOUSLY: Bloomberg’s Jonathan Alter says sources tell him New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is conducting focus groups in preparation for a possible run for president in 2012.

Christie, along with Rep. Paul Ryan, are among a growing list of GOP candidates with mainstream appeal considering making an entrance into the already crowded field.

Christie has been in office less than two years, and would possess some of the least experience in elective office among the Republican contenders.

But helping his potential campaign are his strong ties to the business community. A group of prominent Republican donors, including Ken Langone, the billionaire co-founder of The Home Depot, attempted to get Christie into the race last month, though he reportedly declined.

He, like Ryan, would fill a void felt among the business-minded Republicans for a fiscally conservative candidate with mainstream appeal.

